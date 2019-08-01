AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Tropical Storm Warning in Effect for Big Island

By Big Island Now
August 1, 2019, 6:09 PM HST (Updated August 1, 2019, 6:09 PM)
×

5:38 PM HST, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND

Winds and Seas: East winds from 30 to 40 knots, with higher gusts. Seas 15 to 20 feet.

Affected Areas: Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Tropical Storm Warning means sustained winds of 34 to 63 knots are expected due to a tropical storm within 36 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments