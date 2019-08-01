Tropical Storm Warning in Effect for Big Island

5:38 PM HST, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND

Winds and Seas: East winds from 30 to 40 knots, with higher gusts. Seas 15 to 20 feet.

Affected Areas: Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Tropical Storm Warning means sustained winds of 34 to 63 knots are expected due to a tropical storm within 36 hours.