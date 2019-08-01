Three Transfer Station Green Waste Facilities Closed Thursday

The Kealakehe Transfer Station green waste site closed at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. The green waste site should reopen as regularly scheduled Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Until 4:15 p.m. Thursday, the public can take their green waste to the West Hawai‘i Organics Facility, also known as the Pu’uanahulu Landfill in Waikoloa, which is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The Pāhoa Transfer Station Green Waste site also closed at 8 a.m. Thursday. The green waste site should reopen as regularly scheduled Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Until 4 p.m. Thursday, the public can take their residential green waste to the Kea‘au Transfer Station.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Waiea Transfer Station closed at 8 a.m. Thursday and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Until 6 p.m. Thursday, the public can take their household generated waste to the Keauhou Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Please visit the www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270 during office hours Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.