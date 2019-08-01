AD
Scheduled Weekend Lane & Road Closures: Aug. 2–4

By Big Island Now
August 1, 2019, 5:45 PM HST (Updated August 1, 2019, 9:19 PM)
HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES

The State of Hawai’i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

HILO 24-HOUR CLOSURE Expect delays on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

