Sarah Bethany Trio to Perform at Gertrude’s Jazz Bar

Gertrude’s Jazz Bar will welcome the Sarah Bethany Trio on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, for a show from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cover charge is $5 at the door. Gertrude’s is located at 75-5699 Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona.

Na Hoku Award-winning Sarah Bethany, Michael Surprenant and Matt Spencer will perform their eclectic range of musical styles, which will include Brazilian, future soul, jazz, blues and Afro-Cuban music.