No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.5-M Chile Quake

8:34 AM HST THU AUG 01 2019: NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake has occurred near the coast of Central Chile at 8:28 a.m.

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA ,A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.

PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0828 AM HST 01 AUG 2019

COORDINATES – 34.3 SOUTH 72.4 WEST

LOCATION – NEAR THE COAST OF CENTRAL CHILE

MAGNITUDE – 6.5 MOMENT