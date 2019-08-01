Mauna Kea Hunting Units Reopen

State hunting units A, K, and G in the Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and Natural Area Reserve reopened on Aug. 1, 2019.

The units closed July 15 to protect public safety and provide security for the safe movement of heavy construction equipment associated with the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT).

“We announced at the beginning that these units would reopen as soon as practicable and with Gov. Ige lifting the emergency proclamation earlier this week, it is no longer necessary to continue to restrict access to these popular hunting areas,” said Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources Chair Suzanne Case. “In the future, depending on circumstances, the hunting units could be temporarily closed again.”

Originally the units were scheduled to be closed through Aug. 12, 2019.