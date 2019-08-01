Lyft Offers Expanded Ride Grant Program to Hawai‘i Nonprofits

Lyft announced Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, the expansion of a program that provides affordable rideshare services to nonprofit organizations in Hawai‘i.

The company said it will expand its Wheels for All Grants program to support the work of Hawai‘i’s nonprofit organizations focused on building connected, stronger more equitable communities.

Starting in September of 2019, more than 40 cities will award Lyft ride grants to nonprofits on a quarterly basis to help bridge transportation gaps for individuals and families in Hawai‘i, according to a Lyft press release.

Wheels for All Grants was developed in 2018 to help Lyft identify and connect with some of Hawai‘i’s hardest working organizations, the release continued. Separately, Lyft Hawai‘i has partnered with the Hawai‘i Foodbank, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and YWCA to help provide a transportation solution and looks forward to continue strengthening partnerships with other local organizations.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Nonprofits will be awarded Wheels for All Grants on a quarterly basis, with recipients determined by a local committee made up of Lyft employees and representatives from the Driver Advisory Council. Any 501(c)3 organization that operates in Hawai‘i is eligible to apply for a grant. Interested applicants can learn more about the opportunity and apply by visiting Wheels for All Grants website here.

“We’re proud to be able to offer this opportunity to nonprofit organizations who are already making a positive impact on communities in Hawai‘i,” said Rob Mora, general manager of Lyft Hawai‘i. “There’s a lot of great work being done, and Lyft is grateful to provide an opportunity for organizations who want to take their meaningful efforts even further.”

Lyft’s Wheels for All Grants is one part of Lyft City Works, a company commitment to deploy 1% of profits—or $50 million every year, whichever is greater—to help make cities more livable for everyone.