Legislation Would Cap Insulin Co-Pay at $100 in Hawai‘i

Chairman of the Hawai‘i House Health Committee Rep. John M. Mizuno (Kalihi Valley, Kamehameha Heights, portion of Lower Kalihi) has drafted a bill to cap the co-pay for a 30-day supply of the life-saving drug insulin to $100, according to a Wednesday, July 31, 2019, press release from the representative’s office.

“Insulin is an excellent example of runaway drug costs throughout our nation,” Rep. Mizuno said. “It is my understanding that insulin prices have increased approximately 555% in the last decade and a half, and therefore has caused co-pays to skyrocket to unaffordable rates for our people. As painful as it sounds, many of our residents’ underuse insulin because of its significant cost. This thereby increases the potential for emergency room visits and costly intervention health services rather than prevention health maintenance.”

A draft of the insulin bill can be accessed by clicking the link.