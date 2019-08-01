Humane Society Offers Pet Safety Tips During Storms

The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society released a collection of tips to protect household animals on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, as Hurricane Erick, the first hurricane of the year, approaches the Big Island.

Standard protocols:

Brings pets inside.

Animals have instincts about severe weather changes and may isolate themselves if they are afraid. Bringing them inside early can stop them from running away. Never leave a pet tied up during a storm.

Hawai‘i Island Humane Society encourages all pet owners to be safe and prepared. If you are advised to evacuate or do not trust the stability of your home, please consider your pet’s safety.

If you evacuate, take your pets.

As you prepare your family’s emergency supply kit, consider as well the needs of your pets. Preparing a supply kit for pets makes sense.

A pet kit should include:

At least three days of food and water. Include bowls and a manual can opener.

Pet medicines and medical records.

First aid kit.

Collar with ID tag, harness or leash.

Crate or pet carrier.

Pet litter, litter box, newspapers, paper towels and plastic bags.

Pet toys, bedding and treats.

If you find a stray pet during a storm, please provide it shelter and then drop it off after the storm at one of three island-wide Hawai‘i Island Humane Society shelters in Kea‘au, Waimea and Kona.

After a storm, walk pets on a leash until they become re-oriented to their home. After a disaster, animals can become aggressive or defensive—monitor their behavior.

Being pet prepared means your pets will be safe and comfortable when a disaster happens.