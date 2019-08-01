HPD Heatstroke Tips

In honor of National Heatstroke Awareness Day, which fell on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, the Hawai‘i Police Department posted a reminder of ways to protect children from the affliction.

Heatstroke of children in vehicles is a tragedy that can be prevented with a little preparation, an HPD release said. By following a few tips, we can make sure that keiki are safe and prevent childhood fatalities due to heatstroke.

Remember:

Never leave a child alone in a parked car, even with the windows rolled down or the air conditioning on. A child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult’s. A core body temperature of 107 degrees is lethal.

Always look in both the front and back of the vehicle before locking the door and walking away.

Heatstroke can occur in temperatures as low as 57 degrees. On an 80-degree day, temperatures inside a vehicle can reach deadly levels in just 10 minutes.

Never let children play in an unattended vehicle. Teach them a vehicle is not a play area.

Always lock your vehicle doors and trunk, and keep the keys out of a child’s reach. If a child is missing, quickly check all vehicles, including the trunk.

If dropping off a child is not part of your normal routine, there are some ways to remind yourself that the child is in the car including:

Place a briefcase, purse, or cell phone next to the child’s car seat so that you’ll always check the back seat before leaving the car.

Call your spouse or another caregiver to confirm you’ve dropped your child off.

Have your child care provider call you if your child doesn’t arrive.

Write a note and place it on the dashboard of your car, or set a reminder on your cell phone or calendar.

If you see a child alone in a vehicle: