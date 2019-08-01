Hawaii County to Provide Sand to Public for Sandbags

The Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works announced that sand will be available at locations throughout the island from Thursday to enable residents to make their own sandbags ahead of possible flooding due to Hurricanes Erick and Flossie.

The locations are designated on the map link here.

Please note that the sand is available while supplies last.

Empty jute sandbags are available at a variety of hardware and home improvement supply stores across the island and can be filled with sand or soil.

If your residence or business is prone to flooding, please take measures to have your sandbags in place before flooding occurs. Please check out the county’s sandbag tips fact sheet and learn about additional flood awareness safety information at http://www.hawaiicounty.gov/pw-flood.