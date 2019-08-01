Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Big Island

5:08 p.m. HST, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND

Intense rainfall and flash flooding are possible as Tropical Cyclone Erick passes south of the state, especially along the east and southeast facing slopes. Peak rainfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible.

Flood prone areas, such as low spots in roads, may become impassable due to fast flowing water or deep ponding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.