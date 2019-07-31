Weakening Cat 3 Erick to Bring Dangerous Surf, Heavy Rainfall to Big Island

5 AM HST, Wednesday, July 31, 2019

ERICK CONTINUES TO SLOWLY WEAKEN

Hurrricane Erick, 5 AM HST, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. PC: NOAA

At 5 a.m. HST, the center of Hurricane Erick was located near latitude 14.5ºN, longitude 147.5º W, 615 miles SE of Hilo.

Erick is moving toward the west near 13 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next 48 hours.

Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph, with higher gusts. Erick is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 28.29 inches.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

SURF: Swells generated by Erick will arrive in the Hawaiian Islands over the next couple of days, potentially producing dangerous surf conditions, mainly along E-facing shores.

RAINFALL: Moisture associated with Erick will spread over the Hawaiian Islands by Thursday afternoon and produce heavy rainfall. Rainfall is expected to be heaviest over the E and SE

slopes of the Big Island. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued beginning Thursday afternoon.

Hurricane Flossie Advisory Number 13

FLOSSIE FORECAST TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM LATER TODAY

Hurricane Flossie, 5 AM HST, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. PC: NOAA

At 5 a.m. HST, the NWS National Hurricane Center Miami reported that the center of Hurricane Flossie was located near latitude 14.0°N, longitude 125.8°W, about 1975 E of Hilo.

Flossie is moving toward the WNW near 15 mph. A WNW to W motion at a similar forward speed is

anticipated for the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Flossie is expected to weaken to tropical-storm strength later today.

Restrengthening is possible later this week and Flossie is forecast to become a hurricane again in a few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.