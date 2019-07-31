Waimea Community Association Town Meeting Set

The Waimea Community Association (WCA) Town Meeting, open to the public and held from 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2019, in Waimea School Cafeteria, will discuss the potential need for a “hardened hurricane shelter” as the first hurricane of the season threatens to impact the Big Island.

The long-term plan for Waimea District Park includes a community center, and the discussion at Thursday’s Town Meeting will include exploring with Hawai’i County Parks & Recreation Director Roxcie Waltjen, Deputy Director Maurice Messina and Waimea Councilmembers the possibility of converting this proposed facility into a hurricane hardened shelter, according to a WCA press release.

Hawai’i County Parks will also review its programs, services, challenges and opportunities for Waimea, which will include Waimea District Park.

Deanna Sako, Hawai’i County finance director, will attend and present an overview of the recently approved county budget and what the community can expect.

Waimea Councilmembers Valerie Poindexter and Dr. Tim Richards will participate, as will Waimea Community Policing Officer May Lee with a community safety update.

Other brief presentations will include Hawaiian Ethos—one of the island’s two licensed cannabis growing operations located in Lalamilo Farm Lots. Also, Paniolo Preservation Society will talk about presenting Old Hawai’i On Horseback, a pageant about paniolo history entirely on horseback, at Waiki‘i Ranch on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

This month’s spotlighted nonprofit will be the Waikoloa Dryland Forest Initiative.

Starbucks coffee and cookies will be provided.

For more info, go to www.WaimeaTown.org or www.Facebook.com/WaimeaCommunityAssociation.