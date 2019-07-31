3:56 p.m. HST, Wednesday, July 31, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR WATERS SOUTH OF THE BIG ISLAND

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ALENUIHAHA CHANNELS AS WELL AS WATERS EXPOSED TO THE SOUTHEAST SWELL

Winds and Seas: East winds from 25 to 35 knots, with higher gusts. Seas 12 to 17 feet.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters.

Due to Hurricane Erick passing near the state, a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for waters south of the Big Island. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the typical windier areas, and has been expanded to include waters exposed to the southeast swell generated by Erick.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Tropical Storm Warning means sustained winds from 34 to 63 knots are expected due to a tropical storm within 36 hours.