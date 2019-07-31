Police Investigate Three Suspicious Brush Fires

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have information about the cause of three suspicious fires that occurred Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

On Wednesday at approximately 12:46 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire on Highway 270, also known as Akoni Pule Highway, near the 8.5-mile marker in the North Kohala District. Upon their arrival to the scene, police observed a second brush fire, also on Highway 270, near the 9-mile marker. A small amount of vegetation and dry brush at each location burned before being extinguished by Hawaiʻi Fire Department personnel.

On Wednesday at approximately 9:53 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire on Puako Beach Drive, west of the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, in the South Kohala District. This brush fire required the closure of Puako Beach Drive for approximately two hours as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Approximately four acres of vegetation and dry brush burned before being extinguished.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported as a result of the fires. At this time, the cause of all three fires remains undetermined.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department urges the public to exercise caution and advises against throwing lit cigarettes or similar items from vehicles as the dry brush and vegetation are highly flammable. Police also ask that the public be diligent in reporting any suspicious activity that could lead to a brush fire. Anyone with any information about the cause of the fires is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or South Kohala Patrol Officer Paul Nagata at (808) 887-3080.