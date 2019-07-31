OHA Accepting Apps for Events Grants Program

Organizations in need of financial assistance to hold community events may apply for funding from OHA’s ‘Ahahui Grants Program beginning Aug. 5, 2019.

OHA’s ʻAhahui Grants Program provides funding to support eligible organizations hosting community events that benefit the Native Hawaiian community and align with OHA’s Strategic Results.

There are $100,000 in funds that are available for this current application solicitation, which covers events occurring between Jan. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Nonprofit organizations may apply for grant awards up to $10,000 and may only receive one ‘Ahahui grant award in a single fiscal year.

Preferred events are those that are one-time, open to the larger community and publicly announced. OHA also considers events that:

Are for a specific, select audience;

Include a fee; or

Are a series that occur under a single theme over multiple dates within a 30-day period.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend at least one of the two ‘Ahahui Orientation Sessions:

Friday, Aug. 9: 10 to 11 a.m. (Skype Online Orientation)

Monday, Aug. 12: 9 to 10 a.m.

The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about the ‘Ahahui Grants Program, including an online application and deadlines, go online.

About the Office of Hawaiian Affairs

Established by the state Constitutional Convention in 1978, OHA is a semi-autonomous state agency mandated to better the conditions of Native Hawaiians. Guided by a board of nine publicly elected trustees, OHA fulfills its mandate through advocacy, research, community engagement, land management and the funding of community programs. Learn more at www.oha.org.