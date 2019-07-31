Flash Flood Watch Issued Ahead of Hurricane Erick

3:34 AM HST, Wednesday, July 31, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Big Island from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Deep tropical moisture will move up into the Big Island on Thursday as Tropical Cyclone Erick passes just south of the island. Easterly winds will push this moisture up the windward slopes of the Big Island producing periods of heavy rainfall. The highest threat for flash flooding will occur along the SE- and E-facing slopes of the island.

Flood-prone areas, such as low spots in roads, may become impassable due to fast flowing water or deep ponding. The main flooding impacts are expected to occur from Hilo to Na‘alehu, with lower flooding potential elsewhere on the Big Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE-THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.