Towing to Continue at HNL

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation’s partner, ABM Parking Services, is continuing to remove abandoned vehicles from the parking lots at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

Sixty cars will be towed during this removal operation, which is anticipated to take several weeks.

The process for removal of abandoned vehicles at HNL is:

1) Cars parked for more than 30 days are identified by license plate inventory;

2) The last registered owner of the vehicle is identified and contacted via certified letter;

3) If the car is not removed within 30 days it is subject to tow;

4) Towed vehicles are removed to an impound lot and auctioned after 30 days;

5) The owner or interested persons will be afforded appropriate opportunities to contest the decisions to tow and auction.

More information about parking at HNL is available online.

Travelers are encouraged to consider arranging for drop-off service via taxi or a TNC such as UBER or Lyft, especially during the summer travel season and between the peak travel hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.