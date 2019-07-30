Voting by Mail to Begin With 2020 Elections

The Office of Elections and the County Clerks of Hawai‘i have sent out postcards to voters confirming their voter registration and announcing the transition to voting by mail beginning with the 2020 Elections.

The postcard is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the accuracy and integrity of Hawai‘i’s voter registration rolls. Election officials are asking that the postcard be returned to the Clerk’s Office if a recipient no longer resides or receives mail at that address.

Voter list maintenance is conducted in accordance with the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

Over 760,000 Hawai‘i residents are registered to vote; however, approximately 10% of these voters are inactive due to outdated addresses.

Check your voter registration status and learn more about voting by mail online.