4:10 p.m. HST Tuesday, July 30, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY

TROPICAL STORM WATCH THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR WATERS SOUTH

OF THE BIG ISLAND

Winds and Seas: East winds from 15 to 25 knots through Wednesday night.

Tropical Storm conditions possible Thursday through Friday. Seas 7 to 12 feet building to 10 to 15 feet Thursday through Friday.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions

hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.