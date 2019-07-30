Small Craft AdvisoryJuly 30, 2019, 4:27 PM HST (Updated July 30, 2019, 4:27 PM)
4:10 p.m. HST Tuesday, July 30, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY
TROPICAL STORM WATCH THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR WATERS SOUTH
OF THE BIG ISLAND
Winds and Seas: East winds from 15 to 25 knots through Wednesday night.
Tropical Storm conditions possible Thursday through Friday. Seas 7 to 12 feet building to 10 to 15 feet Thursday through Friday.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions
hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.