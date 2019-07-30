Kamuela Philharmonic Announces 2019-20 MasterWorks Season

The Kamuela Philharmonic’s 2019-20 MasterWorks season, Brian Dollinger’s fourth as artistic Director and conductor, will feature the broadest spectrum of the symphonic repertoire. The Kahilu Theatre in Waimea (Kamuela) will once again be home to some of the most anticipated symphonic works performed by the Orchestra to date.

The season consists of three Sunday matinee performances: Oct. 6, 2019, Jan. 26, 2020, and March 22, 2020.

“The 2019-20 MasterWorks season of the Kamuela Philharmonic is going to be a season that brings all of Hawai‘i together for great symphonic music,” Dollinger said. “The upcoming season features Hawaiian guest artists, young virtuosos, the most famous of piano concertos, the most iconic Russian concert suite and some of the most famous pieces inspired by literary works. There will be music for every listener, every experience level and every age.”

2019-20 SEASON OVERVIEW

Yee & Tchaikovsky

Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, 2 p.m.

In the season opener, critically acclaimed virtuoso pianist Dr. Thomas Yee of Honolulu joins the KPO as a guest soloist for Tchaikovsky’s iconic Piano Concerto No.1. Also included in the program is the bold and magnificent Sibelius Symphony No. 2.

Innocent Beginnings

Sunday, January 26, 2020, 2 p.m.

The winter concert showcases the winners of KPO’s 9th annual Madeline Schatz-Harris Youth Concerto Competition as they perform their winning concertos with the Orchestra. This concert also features Beethoven’s Overture to Fidelio—Beethoven’s first and only opera, as well as Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 1.

Literature Comes to Life

Sunday, March 22, 2020, 2 p.m.

During the season finale, the Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra invites you to a program that features symphonic works inspired by literary greats. This concert combines contemporary music with movie music, and folklore with Shakespeare.

More information on the season concerts available at kamuelaphil.org/event-grid.

KPO SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS ON SALE

Season subscriptions are available for the 2019-20 MasterWorks season at Kahilu Theatre. Season subscribers receive discounts on tickets, early access to reserve their preferred seats for every concert in the season and a free subscription to the KPO e-newsletter.

Become a VIP Season Subscriber by purchasing seats in Section A and receive—in addition to all benefits listed above—15% off tickets for the season, subscription priority for next season, first priority for tickets to all non-subscription KPO events and special invitations to exclusive KPO events.

Season Subscriptions are on sale through Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Full price individual concert tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

Subscription packages are available for purchase online at kamuelaphil.org, kahilutheatre.org, by calling the Kahilu Theatre Box Office at (808) 885-6868 or by visiting the Kahilu Theatre Box Office at 67-1186 Lindsey Road in Kamuela Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

More information on season subscriptions available at kamuelaphil.org/season-subscriptions.