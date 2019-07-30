HPU Offers Scholarships to Alumni Seeking Master’s Degrees

Hawai‘i Pacific University (HPU) is offering $4,000 annual scholarships to all alumni who want their master’s degrees.

While the spirit of a new HPU centers on its expanded downtown Honolulu campus, now in the Kaka‘ako district, the alumni scholarship also applies to the university’s many online master’s programs. Thus, HPU grads anywhere in the world are welcome to the scholarships. The Alumni Scholarship program launches this fall and rewards any HPU alumnus with $2,000 per semester over two years.

“We celebrate the beginning of a new era with our expanded presence in downtown Honolulu,” said HPU President John Gotanda.

“Our 45,000-plus alumni, here in Hawai‘i and across the globe are an integral part of who we are, so we listened when they said they wanted graduate degrees to be more affordable and flexible to fit into their busy schedules,” he continued. “We want to honor them by inviting them to see how we’ve grown and evolved our graduate programs by blending both quality academics and accessible programs.”

HPU alumni interested in applying for the Alumni Scholarship must be in a degree-seeking program and starting a new graduate program in fall 2019 or spring 2020. Priority deadlines for fall 2019 and spring 2020 are Aug. 15, 2019, and Dec. 15, 2019, respectively.

News of the Alumni Scholarship comes on the heels of the university’s announcement of three new doctoral degree programs, the Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Psychology and Doctor of Physical Therapy, and a month before the start of HPU’s fall semester when students will be attending classes at HPU’s Waterfront Plaza location for the first time.

To learn more about the Alumni Scholarship, visit https://www.hpu.edu/financial-aid/scholarships/grad-scholarships.html.