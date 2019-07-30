Hirono Co-Introduces Bill to Help Businesses Comply With ADA

Last week, US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) was part of a group of Democratic legislators who introduced legislation that would provide business owners financial assistance to renovate their businesses to become compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and accessible for people with disabilities.

The Disabled Access Credit Expansion Act would also fund programs that mediate ADA-related disputes to avoid additional litigation and help individuals and businesses understand the ADA. US Representatives Donald McEachin (D-Va.) and Jim Langevin (D-R.I.) introduced companion legislation in the US House of Representatives.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“When businesses and infrastructure are not ADA-compliant, everyday tasks can become challenging for people living with disabilities,” Sen. Hirono said. “The Disabled Access Credit Expansion Act will provide funding to small businesses so they can make structural improvements in order to comply with ADA regulations and increase access for people with disabilities. With this bill, our small businesses will be able to better accommodate and include people living with disabilities in our communities and ensure fair and equal access to all Americans.”

The Disabled Access Credit Expansion Act: