Hawaiian Ethos Expands Hours, Sustainability

One month after opening their Kailua-Kona location on Olowalu Street, Hawaiian Ethos is open for even more business, expanding its business hours.

The location will now be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week, a decision made after discussions with regular patrons, according to a company press release.

“We used our first month of business to collect feedback from patients about what they wanted,” said Diana Hahn, communications director for Hawaiian Ethos. “We noticed people waiting in their cars for us to open in the morning, and we also got requests to stay open later so people could visit us on their way home from work at the end of the day. Opening seven days a week with extended hours will provide easier access to more patients.”

Along with expanded hours, Hawaiian Ethos has also been collecting feedback on its sustainability initiatives.

“It was surprising to see how many patients were not aware that all medical cannabis sold on the island had to be grown locally, and how many more were surprised to learn that all Hawaiian Ethos cannabis is sun-grown,” Hahn said.

“Growing with the sun reduces the carbon footprint of Ethos’ operation substantially as artificial lighting also requires extra cooling,” Hahn continued. “We’ve also seen that sun-grown cannabis has more ‘character.’ Unique traits in the structure of the flower as well as its cannabinoid and terpene profile are enhanced by the wide spectrum light provided by the sun.”

Along with using the sunlight, Hawaiian Ethos is also the first dispensary in the state to introduce recyclable, compostable packaging. Rather than plastic, Ethos uses childproof cardboard boxes to meet state requirements for the majority of its products.