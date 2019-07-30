Hawaiian Airlines Seeks Pilots through ‘Ohana by Hawaiian Operation

A new recruitment pathway for aspiring pilots with Hawaiian Airlines will soon be available through the carrier’s ‘Ohana by Hawaiian operation.

Starting this fall, pilots interviewing for a position at ‘Ohana by Hawaiian will have the opportunity to also apply to Hawaiian’s Flow-Through hiring program. Candidates accepted to the program will be able to transition to Hawaiian after flying with ‘Ohana as Empire Airlines pilots in good standing for two years and achieving certain required qualifications. Pilots currently working at ‘Ohana will also be eligible for the Flow-Through program, which will invite applications periodically throughout the year.

“Our Flow-Through program provides ‘Ohana by Hawaiian pilots more opportunities to transition to Hawaiian Airlines while incentivizing pilots to remain in Hawai‘i as they build their flight qualifications,” said Ken Rewick, vice president of flight operations at Hawaiian Airlines. “We look forward to welcoming more of our ‘Ohana pilot colleagues to our team as we continue to grow our fleet and network.”

Hawaiian has 860 pilots among its 7,300-plus employee workforce, with approximately 7% of pilots hired each year arriving from ‘Ohana by Hawaiian. As Hawaiian continues to grow with delivery of additional Airbus A321neo aircraft and a new Boeing 787-9 fleet, it expects the Flow-Through program will allow the airline to significantly increase the percentage of ‘Ohana pilots it hires annually.

‘Ohana by Hawaiian, operated by Empire Airlines, started service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Moloka‘i Airport and Lāna‘i Airport in spring 2014 with ATR-42 turboprop aircraft. In 2016, it added non-stop daily flights between HNL and Kapalua Airport in West Maui. The service complements Hawaiian’s robust neighbor island network, offering more than 170 jet flights daily connecting Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Maui and the Island of Hawai‘i.

Last year, ‘Ohana launched all-cargo service between HNL, Līhu‘e Airport and Hilo International Airport with ATR-72 aircraft. Cargo flights between HNL and Kahului Airport and Kona International Airport are planned to commence later this year.

Pilots interested in the Flow-Through program can obtain more information by emailing [email protected].