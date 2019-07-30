Hawai‘i Island Transfer Station Closures

Due to staff shortages, the Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management closed three Hawai‘i Island transfer stations early on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

The Puako Transfer Station will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, Aug. 1, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Until 6 p.m. Tuesday, residents can take their household generated waste to the Waimea Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pahala Transfer Station will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, Aug. 1, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Until 6 p.m. Tuesday, residents can take their household generated waste to the Waiohinu Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ke’ei Transfer Station will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday due to staffing shortages in the Kona Base Yard. The site will reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, Aug. 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Until 4 p.m. Tuesday, residents can take their household generated waste to the Keauhou Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents with household generated green waste can take their waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for green waste disposal.

Closure and location information can be found at www.hawaiizerowaste.org or by calling the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at 961-8270.