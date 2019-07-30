Governor Names Suzuki Interim Director of DOTAX

Rona Suzuki is the new interim director of the state Department of Taxation (DOTAX) following an appointment by Gov. David Ige on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Suzuki has served as a senior executive assistant at DOTAX, managing the $60 million Tax System Modernization (TSM) program, which aims to replace most of the department’s technologies to improve operational efficiency and security.

Previously, Suzuki was executive director of the Office of Community Services at the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. She was responsible for administering $30 million in grant programs for low-income individuals and families, immigrants and refugees to achieve economic self-sufficiency, as well as other social service nonprofits.

In addition, Suzuki worked for more than a decade with private technology companies, managing technical projects, staff, contracts and budgets for Hawai‘i Resource Group, Pacxa, Century Computers, Ho‘ike Technology and Computer Training Academy (CTA).

Suzuki holds a B.A. in economics and government from Claremont McKenna College in California and a master’s in business administration from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

Suzuki’s appointment is effective Aug. 1 and is subject to Senate confirmation.