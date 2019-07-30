22th Annual Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation Awards Dinner & Fundraiser

Tickets for the 22th annual Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Annual Awards Dinner and Fundraiser are available now.

The event will be held at The Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, beginning with the opening of the silent auction at 4:30 p.m.

The inclusive cost of each gourmet buffet dinner is $114 for adults; $58 per child up to the age of 12.

Patrons may also choose to sponsor a dinner for a firefighter and/or spouse at a cost of $100 per person.

The gala evening in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom will include a five-star gourmet buffet, silent and live auctions, and dancing to the live music of Vizion 20/20.

Registration is currently available online.

The Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation was created 22 years ago after Frank and Laura Sayre lost their son in a hiking accident. The foundation honors the dedication of Hawai‘i Island fire/rescue workers. Proceeds from the dinner and fundraiser will be used to purchase needed equipment and training for the County of Hawai‘i Fire & Rescue Department that is not available to them through the county budget.

Over the years, this event has raised more than $3.5 million to support Hawai‘i Island’s fire/rescue and emergency response teams including the ocean safety division.

The community can help by attending the event, by making donations on the website or through the mail, and/or by donating silent auction items. The mailing address for the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation is P.O. Box 1285 Kailua-Kona, HI 96745.

This year, the foundation will honor the following Hawai‘i County Fire Department personnel, recommended from within the department for their meritorious service above and beyond the call of duty:

Shark Attack Rescue: Firefighter Andrew Penny

Drowning Victim Rescue: WSO II Waika Koanui, WSO II Mikihana Minamishini

Anna’s Pond Flash Flood Rescues: Chopper 1 Pilot Paul Darryl, Captain Richard Fong, Captain Charles Spain, FEO Marc Farinas, FRS Scott Shiroma, RS Riley Young, FRS Paul Kekela, FRS Cole Arrington, Firefighter Kristopher Armijo, FRS Lui Sales, FRS David Mahon

Volcanic Eruption Rescues: Captain Travis Santiago, FEO Daniel Volpe, FEO Matt Hoeflinger, Firefighter Mike Foster, Firefighter Kaliko`okalai Trusdell, Firefighter, Tyson Pili, Firefighter Dustin Lopez, EMS Chief Chris Honda, Retired EMS Chief Jesse Ebersole, Fire Medical Specialist Kala Haasenritter;

Hurricane Lane Swift Water Rescues: Captain Brent Matsuda, Captain Todd Vincent, Captain Charles Spain, FEO James Wilson, FEO Marc Farinas, FEO Michael Akau, FRS James Kapahu, FRS Justin Neeson, FRS Edward McClellan, FRS Adam Ranne, FRS Scott Shiroma, FRS Riley Young, FRS Paul Kekela, A/FRS Kaito Mizutani, Chopper 1 Pilot David Okita.

Hearing the stories surrounding the honorees is a highlight of the evening.

Parking is complimentary for the event and The Fairmont is offering rooms at a special rate ($205) for all three nights of the Labor Day weekend for those attending the event.

Contact The Fairmont’s reservations office at (808) 885-2000.