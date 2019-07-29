Volcano Recovery Surveys Nearing Deadline

The County of Hawaiʻi has launched a new phase of Talk Action, Take Action as part of the gather-information-share-information initiative for 2018 Kīlauea eruption recovery.

The initiative includes three surveys to collect community input that will shape both near- and long-term recovery efforts on Hawaiʻi Island, with a particular focus on the Puna District, according to a county press release.

The deadline for the three surveys is Aug. 4, 2019.

Those who wish to participate are asked to take any or all of the surveys. The surveys are available on the Kīlauea Recovery website online. Hard copies can also be picked up at Council member offices, Department of Research and Development, the Planning Department and at other community events, the release continued.

The surveys focus on different areas of recovery—households, businesses and community. They are part of the second phase of recovery under the Talk Action, Take Action initiative.

“We hope anyone affected by the Kīlauea eruption will fill out these surveys,” said Diane Ley, director of Research and Development for the county. “By better understanding the specific needs of the community, individuals and businesses at this time, the recovery framework and resulting initiatives will better address the improved well-being of all still recovering.”

The Household Impact and Opportunity Assessment will help clarify what unmet needs families are experiencing. It will guide family outreach and long-term community planning.

The Community Impact and Opportunity Assessment will provide direction for decisions about long-term recovery, including hazard mitigation, land use, natural and cultural resource management, infrastructure investments and housing and economic development. The Puna CDP (Community Development Plan) Action Committee will use the survey to make informed recommendations on priority objectives at its Aug. 6, 2019, meeting.

The Business Impact and Opportunity Assessment follows up on last year’s business survey sent in the early days of the eruption. The results will identify ongoing economic impacts as well as challenges and opportunities for business recovery.

Unless one chooses to be contacted individually, the information from the surveys will be anonymous and aggregated to determine current priorities of the public regarding recovery.

The surveys cover a range of topics, from questions about development in areas with adequate access, to asking individuals and families if they are still in need of replacement housing.

“We invite everyone invested in Hawaiʻi Island to respond,” Ley said. “The greater the participation, the more clarity the county and its community partners will have moving forward on recovery.”