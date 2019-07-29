Victim of Crash at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Identified

A man who died in a single-vehicle accident on July 25, 2019, in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has been identified as Jonathan Milo Brown, 57, of Iowa.

Brown, a professor at Grinnell College, was driving Hilo-bound on Highway 11 in the Kaʻū Desert area of the park just before 2 p.m. last Thursday when his vehicle wrecked near mile marker 35, according to a park press release.

Brown was found by park rangers pinned beneath his older model SUV and pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center later that day. The incident remains under investigation by Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park rangers with the assistance of the Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD).

Anyone with information regarding this accident can call Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park dispatch at 808-985-6170 or HPD Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646, ext. 229.