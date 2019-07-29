Structure Fire on Mauna Kea Road in Pāhoa

The Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) received a report of a structure fire to a vehicle and carport attached to a single story dwelling in Pāhoa a little after 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019. No injuries have been reported.

Responders arrived on scene at 14-3451 Mauna Kea Road in Pāhoa a little before 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to an HFD press release. Upon arrival, first-in units reported a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, with fire extending to the carport, exterior of the home and interiors of two bedrooms. The Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) was already on scene.

The home ablaze was vacant, with no legal occupants at the time of the fire, the release continued. The first-in company brought the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes and commenced overhaul.

There were no injuries and the scene was subsequently turned over to HFD investigators and HPD. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

HFD reported the fire resulted in an overall monetary loss of $27,200, while response efforts saved $110,800 worth of property.