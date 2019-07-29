3:24 AM HST, Monday, July 29, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY

Winds and Seas: East winds from 15 to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Strong trade winds will persist across the typically windy waters around the Big Island and Maui through at least Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The Small Craft Advisory will likely be extended and expanded Wednesday or Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions

hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.