More Religious Leaders Sign Statement of Solidarity with Mauna Kea Protectors

More than 200 religious leaders have contributed to a Religious Leaders Statement of Solidarity with Kanaka Maoli Protecting Sacred Mauna Kea as of Monday, July 29, 2019.

The campaign began, according to a release, on July 17, the morning 33 elders were arrested as part of an act of civil disobedience for peacefully impeding the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) atop Mauna Kea.

The religious leaders who have contributed to the statement are individuals representing themselves, and the organizations listed are for affiliation purposes only, the release continued.

Some of these religious organizations listed as affiliations are beginning to discuss and develop organizational statements of their own, as well as positions, educational resources, supportive actions and prayers. Some organizations are listed in the statement as organizations in support of the statement.

The campaign was coordinated by the Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center in collaboration with the many who have signed this solidarity statement, the release said.

All religious leaders and organizations are invited to sign on to the statement of solidarity and develop similar statements of solidarity should they choose, the release continued.

The statement may be accessed in its entirety here.