HPD Identifies Body Found off Bayfront Highway

The Hawaiʻi Police Department has identified a female whose body was discovered off of Bayfront Highway in Hilo on July 11, 2019.

Tina Marie Fukushima, 44, of Hilo was found unresponsive in a dark, late model multi-purpose vehicle that was parked on the gravel shoulder near the area of the Mo‘oheau Bandstand, according to an HPD press release.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Although an autopsy was performed by the medical examiner, the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results. Police do not suspect foul play in this case, which is classified as a coroner’s inquest.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation.