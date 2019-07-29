HFD Douses Structure Fire in Hilo

No one was injured in a fire that occurred on the morning of Monday, July 29, 2019, in Hilo.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) responded to report at 7:42 a.m. Monday of a structure fire at 15 Amau‘ulu Road in Hilo, which involved approximately 160 square feet of a two-story home. A stove caused the blaze, which was confined to a lower-story kitchen, according to a release from HFD. Heavy smoke was visible upon arrival,

The home’s occupant self-extricated after being alerted to the danger by an audible smoke detector, the release continued. HFD personnel located and rescued a pet dog inside. The flames were extinguished by 7:58 a.m. Monday.

An estimate of the home’s valued was marked at $207,705, and it sustained an estimated $20,000 in damage, the release stated. No other property or structures were damaged in the fire.