Hawai‘i Judiciary to Mail Juror Questionnaires in August

The Hawai‘i State Judiciary every year in August mails juror questionnaires at random to a portion of individuals who have a Hawai‘i state driver’s license and/or are registered to vote in the state.

Beginning Aug. 5, 2019, approximately 235,000 juror questionnaires will be mailed to 70,000 residents of Hawai‘i Island, 85,000 residents on O‘ahu, 55,000 residents in Maui County and 25,000 residents on Kaua‘i, according to a Judiciary press release. The questionnaires are used to help select potential jurors who may be eligible to serve in 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Those who receive a questionnaire have 10 days to complete and return it to the Jury Pool Office in the envelope provided. Anyone who fails to respond may be penalized, the release continued.

To be eligible to serve as a juror, a person must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the United States, a resident of Hawai‘i and able to read and understand English.