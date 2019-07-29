Delays Expected as HDOT Installs Traffic Signals on Mauna Kea

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advised the traveling public of the installation of temporary traffic signals at the intersection of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (formerly Saddle Road) and Mauna Kea Access Road in a press release on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Work to install the temporary signals and barriers along DKI Highway will take place Tuesday, July 30, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

During the work hours, traffic will be reduced to one lane through the intersection. Travel in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control. Motorists should expect delays.

The temporary signals and barriers are being installed to provide for safe crossing of DKI Highway. The highway’s posted speed limit is 60 mph. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution through the area.