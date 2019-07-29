Collision in Honoka‘a Leaves Two Seriously Injured

Two people sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 19 in the early morning hours of Monday, July 29, 2019.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department stated in a release that units responded to a report of a collision near the 41 mile marker on Highway 19 in the area of Honoka‘a at 5:36 a.m. Monday.

Two people involved in the accident reportedly sustained “serious injuries,” according to HFD. One of those individuals was pinned inside his or her vehicle with “life threatening injuries.”

The Hawai‘i Police Department shut down traffic in each direction to allow HFD opportunity to extract the victim. As to the status of either injured party or the location to which either were transferred, HFD had not responded to multiple requests for comment as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Highway 19 has been re-opened to all traffic in both directions.