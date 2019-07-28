UH Mānoa Summer Research Experience Connects Students, ‘Āina

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is “SURE” focused on connecting undergraduate students with the ‘āina this summer.

UH Mānoa is sponsoring a community engagement trip to malama ‘āina as part of the Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE) in the Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program (UROP). The program convenes at UH Mānoa Lyon Arboretum.

UROP coordinates and promotes opportunities for undergraduate students across all disciplines at UH Mānoa to engage in faculty-mentored research and creative works, according to a university press release.

A cohort of undergraduate students—from UH Mānoa and other institutions, including dietetics major Gemady Langfelder—are participating in the SURE program this year, which culminates on Friday Aug. 2, 2019, at the arboretum with a two-day symposium for undergraduate students from all disciplines to showcase their research and creative work projects.

Student participants this summer have assisted in the native Hawaiian plant section and learned about the ahupua‘a as well as native, canoe and invasive plants from arboretum staff.

Langfelder’s research involves a mobile health app that tracks fruit and vegetable intake by using carotenoid content as a biomarker to prevent and treat diseases such as obesity.

As part of SURE, which is free of charge, UH faculty and staff lead professional development modules, offering undergraduate students opportunities to build professional and academic skills, the release stated.

Through SURE, students can confer within their cohort on the challenges, solutions and rewards they experience when working on research or creative work projects. SURE intends for students to develop a sense of place and community, the release continued.

To access video of this year’s SURE program, visit online.