3:16 AM HST Sunday, July 28, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY

Winds: East to Northeast from 15 to 25 knots, with higher gusts

Affected areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions

hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.