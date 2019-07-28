Small Craft AdvisoryJuly 28, 2019, 8:57 AM HST (Updated July 28, 2019, 8:57 AM)
3:16 AM HST Sunday, July 28, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY
Winds: East to Northeast from 15 to 25 knots, with higher gusts
Affected areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions
hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.