Hawai‘i Island Lane Closures, July 27—Aug. 2

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures through Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For more information about statewide closures, go online.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

SPONSORED VIDEO

HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE): Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through this area.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘U Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 28 and 39.5, at Volcano National Park, on Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

ADVERTISEMENT

KA‘U Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

NORTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 29 and 30, Hualalai Ranch Road, on Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

SOUTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 101.3 to 109.4, Ho‘okena Beach Road to Captain Cook Village Road, on Monday, July 29, to Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) & KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 59 and 66, Akulani Street and Emmalani Street, on Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

HONOKA‘A-WAIPIO ROAD (ROUTE 240)

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Honoka‘a-Waipio Road (Route 240) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 0 to 10, Hawaii Belt Road to Kukuihaele Road, on Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA (WEEKEND WORK) Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 59.75 to 66, Akulani Street to Emmalani Street, on Saturday, July 27, to Sunday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (WEEKEND WORK) Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 5, Shower Drive and Kaloli Drive, on Saturday, July 27, through Sunday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Pāhoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 11 to 13, Homestead Road to Leilani Avenue, on Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for shoulder work.