UPDATE: Erick Forecast to Become Hurricane on Monday

8 AM: NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Erick is centered about 1,700 miles ESE of Hilo.

Erick is expected to intensify and move into the Central Pacific Hurricane Center Area of

Responsibility as a hurricane early Tuesday morning.

5 AM HST, Sunday, July 28, 2019

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tropical Storm Erick Advisory Number 5

Click an image to expand

Tropical Storm Erick, 5 AM HST, Sunday, July 28, 2019. PC: NOAA Tropical Storm Erick, 5 AM HST, Sunday, July 28, 2019. PC: NOAA Tropical Storm Erick, 5 AM HST, Sunday, July 28, 2019. PC: NOAA Tropical Storm Erick, 5 AM HST, Sunday, July 28, 2019. PC: NOAA Tropical Storm Erick, 5 AM HST, Sunday, July 28, 2019. PC: NOAA Tropical Storm Erick, 5 AM HST, Sunday, July 28, 2019. PC: NOAA

ERICK IS EXPECTED TO GRADUALLY STRENGTHEN INTO A HURRICANE BY LATE MONDAY OVER THE OPEN PACIFIC.

At 5 a.m. HST, the center of Tropical Storm Erick was located near latitude 12.3°N, longitude 129.8°W, about 1,755 miles ESE of Hilo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new official forecast track is a little south of the previous advisory track. Erick is moving toward the west near 17 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight decrease in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast and Erick is expected to become a hurricane by late Monday with continued strengthening through Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.68 inches.

Tropical Depression Seven-E Advisory Number 1

A SECOND TROPICAL DEPRESSION IN THE EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN IS FORECAST TO STRENGTHEN TO A TROPICAL STORM LATER TODAY.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Seven-E was located near latitude 11.2°N, longitude 107.5°W.

The depression is moving quickly toward the WNW near 21 mph. A generally westward motion with some decrease in forward is expected during the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The system is then likely to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.74 inches.