A Sense of Place, Duo Cellist and Piano Recital

Hilo Community Players is will sponsor A Sense of Place—a duo recital featuring professional cellist Kelly Stuart and pianist Kanako Okita— at the East Hawai’i Cultural Center’s Kahua ‘Elua Performance Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 4th, beginning at 2 p.m.

Performance pieces offered at the concert include works by Betethoven, Dvořák, Vaughan Williams, Parker and Hilo-based composer Herb Mahelona. Specifically, the performance will feature the following pieces:

Akaka Falls—Helen Lindsey Parker/arr. Herb Mahelona

Six Studies in English Folk Song—Ralph Vaughan Williams

Waldesruhe ‘Silent Woods’—Antonín Dvořák

Sonata No. 3 in A major, Opus 69—Ludwig van Beethoven

Tickets for this recital are $15 and available online now at https://hiloplayers.org/tickets/. Seating is limited and reserving tickets in advance is advised. The performance is one night only.

Anyone requiring accommodations due to a disability can reach out directly to (442) 268-0891 or by email at [email protected] at least thee working days prior to the event.

About the artists

Kelly Stuart’s career as a professional cellist has taken her around the world, performing for musical theater, chamber ensembles and as a solo artist. She currently performs with the Kamuela Philharmonic, the Hilo Community Players and the trio 19th Parallel. She also appears commonly at Waimea’s Kahilu Theatre as a member of the pit orchestra.

Kanako Okita is an accomplished pianist from Japan who has been serving as the choir accompanist at Church of the Holy Cross since 2015. Since arriving in Hawai’i, she has performed in numerous Big Island classical music concerts and in multiple musical theater orchestras. Currently, she is the Music Director for Hilo Community Players’ fall production of BARE and is preparing for a solo recital this fall.