Small Craft Advisory Continues Through Sunday

335 AM HST, Saturday, July 27, 2019: MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Honolulu HI

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

Affected areas include: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward and SE waters.

East winds from 15 to 25 knots are forecast; seas 5 to 8 feet.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.