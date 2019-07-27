Small Craft Advisory Continues Through Sunday

Small Craft Advisory Continues Through SundayJuly 27, 2019, 8:02 AM HST (Updated July 27, 2019, 8:02 AM)
‹
›×
335 AM HST, Saturday, July 27, 2019: MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Honolulu HI
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY
Affected areas include: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward and SE waters.
East winds from 15 to 25 knots are forecast; seas 5 to 8 feet.
SPONSORED VIDEO
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.