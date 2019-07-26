Ke‘ei Transfer Station Closes 

The Ke‘ei Transfer Station Green Waste Collection storage is at capacity and closed at noon Friday, July 26, 2019.

It will reopen as regularly scheduled on Sunday, July 28, from 8: a.m. to 4 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The public can take their waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station up to 4 p.m. this afternoon. That facility is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-8270.