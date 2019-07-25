Small Craft AdvisoryJuly 25, 2019, 4:08 PM HST (Updated July 25, 2019, 4:08 PM)
3:39 p.m. HST Thursday July 25, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY.
Winds and seas: East winds from 15 to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.
Affected areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions
hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.