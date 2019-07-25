Scheduled Weekend Lane Closures: July 26–28

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced temporary road and lane closures for Friday, July 26, 2019, through Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

SPONSORED VIDEO

HILO: Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Exercise caution when traveling through this area.

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 59.75 to 66, Akulani Street to Emmalani Street, from Saturday, July 27, 2019, to Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for roadway paving.

ADVERTISEMENT

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA: Alternating lane closure on Keaau-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 5, Shower Drive and Kaloli Drive, from Saturday, July 27, 2019, through Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for striping work.