NHCH Now Offering Specialized Wound Care Treatment

Specialized wound care treatment is now available for Hawai’i Island patients at North Hawai’i Community Hospital (NHCH).

The service is available at NHCH’s newly expanded Primary Care Clinic located next to Longs Drugs in Waimea. The specialized, multidisciplinary team, which is lead by board-certified physicians, treats conditions including diabetic foot ulcers, neuropathic ulcers, venous ulcers, arterial ulcers, pressure ulcers, lower extremity cellulitis and edema, non-healing surgical wounds, traumatic ulcers and other hard-to-heal wounds.

New providers

Dr. Ajay Bhatt graduated from Chicago Medical School, Illinois. He completed his

Emergency Medicine Residency at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta,

Georgia, and his Medical Education Fellowship at the John A. Burns School of Medicine

at the University of Hawai‘i. His certifications include emergency medicine, medical

education, wound care and hyperbaric medicine.

Dr. Michael Shin received his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma Health

Sciences Center College of Medicine and completed his Emergency Medicine Residency

at New York-Presbyterian Queens, Weill Medical College of Cornell University. His

certifications include emergency medicine, wound care and hyperbaric medicine.

Dr. Bhatt and Dr. Shin can be reached at North Hawai’i Community Hospital’s Primary Care Clinic at (808) 881-4745.