Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Wreck

A man has died following a single-vehicle, roll-over collision that occurred Thursday, July 25, 2019, near the 35-mile marker on Highway 11 in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, according to a park press release.

At roughly 2:09 p.m. Thursday, a park employee reported a single vehicle accident on the Hilo-bound lane at mile marker 35 on Highway 11 in the Ka‘u Desert area of the park. Park rangers found an unresponsive 57-year-old man pinned beneath an older model SUV rolled on its side, according to the release.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hawai’i County Fire Department medics extricated and transported the man to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation by Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park rangers with the assistance of the Hawai‘i County Police Department (HPD). The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and further investigation, the release continued.

The last fatal motor vehicle accident in the park occurred on May 28, 2017, also on Highway 11, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this accident can call Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park dispatch at 808-985-6170 or HPD Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646, ext. 229.